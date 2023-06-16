Here’s Why Haris Rauf is Trending on Twitter

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 16, 2023 | 12:14 pm

Pakistan’s premier fast bowler, Haris Rauf has found himself in the midst of a social media storm after a tweet he posted regarding his visit to the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Rauf’s tweet, which expressed his honor at witnessing democracy in action and being appointed as an Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), received a negative response from cricket fans.

Fans expressed their displeasure, accusing Rauf of aligning himself with the ‘fascist government’ due to his visit to the National Assembly.

This backlash follows a previous controversy surrounding Rauf’s appointment as the brand ambassador of the Islamabad Police. Fans criticized him for allegedly supporting a police force that was accused of using excessive force against ‘peaceful protesters’ during a demonstration against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While Rauf’s tweet aimed to highlight his appreciation for democracy and commitment to sustainable development, it, unfortunately, sparked a strong reaction from fans who felt he was endorsing a government and police force they perceived as oppressive.

Check out some of the reactions:

As social media continues to play a significant role in shaping public opinion, it is not uncommon for celebrities and public figures to face scrutiny for their affiliations and statements.

It remains to be seen how Haris Rauf will address this controversy and whether he will clarify his intentions and beliefs to appease his disappointed fans.

