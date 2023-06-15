Final Decision on Asia Cup 2023 Dates and Venues Announced

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches, ACC has announced.

The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Match Officials Panel for 2023-24 Domestic Season

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest.