How to Watch Ashes Live Steaming in Pakistan

England will come face to face against Australia in the first of the five-matches much-awaited historic Ashes series today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

This exhilarating contest between the two cricketing rivals will also mark the beginning of the two-year-long third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Under the guidance of head coach, Brendon McCullum, and the leadership of Ben Stokes, the English team has undergone a transformation in their approach to Test cricket.

Since last summer, the Ben Stokes-led side has embraced an aggressive and attacking Bazball-style cricket and is expected to showcase a similar kind of cricket in the series.

On the other hand, Australia enters the Ashes series as the reigning champions of the World Test Championship, having secured a historic win over India in the final at The Oval.

With a strong batting lineup, a formidable pace attack, and impressive bench strength, Australia is determined to maintain its winning momentum on English soil.

Here are the details of the first Test match.

Matches Time Venue First 3:00 pm Edgbaston, Birmingham

The historic series will be live telecast on Ten Sports in Pakistan and can also be watched on Tamasha Live. Here is the live stream link for the Ashes series.