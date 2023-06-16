Lack of Beds, Medicine and Security Threats Plague Mayo Hospital’s Emergency Ward

Mayo Hospital, renowned for housing one of the largest emergency medical wards in the country, is currently grappling with the challenge of meeting patient needs for beds, medicines, and medical services. This issue is especially critical for patients who travel from remote areas of Punjab for treatment in the ward.

Due to high demand, patients and their caregivers have reported difficulties in obtaining essential medicines, laboratory services, ventilators, and available beds. Furthermore, there have been concerns raised about the insufficient security measures in place.

Regrettably, there was a recent incident where an unidentified attacker assaulted and killed a patient in the ward, in full view of doctors, nurses, and other patients.

According to a hospital official, Mayo Hospital’s emergency department serves approximately 3,000 patients daily, a number that can potentially double during crises or disasters.

Located near the densely populated old city area, Mayo Hospital acts as the primary provider of emergency medical care for residents in neighboring communities, including Qila Gujjar Singh, Krishan Nagar, Islam Pura, Shahdara, Kareem Park, Garhi Shahu, and others. Serious and urgent cases from nearby cities such as Muridke, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur, and Kamokay are also referred to Mayo Hospital.

Due to its standing as a major public hospital, the emergency ward at Mayo Hospital plays a vital role in addressing patients involved in accidents, suffering from severe illnesses, or affected by disasters.

A large number of caregivers find temporary accommodation at Mayo Hospital’s Musafir Khana. However, several have reported that their financial constraints prevent them from affording medications and beds.

Via Express Tribune