Lawyers Attack LDA Office and Steal Important Documents

A group of lawyers reportedly stormed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) building in Johar Town, creating a disturbance and threatening officials.

They even physically assaulted one of the officials and fled with some records in an attempt to obstruct the investigation into fraudulent plot files.

After receiving a report of the incident, the LDA Director General/Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa contacted the police, who arrived at the scene along with several officials.

The officials present at the spot protested against the lawyers and demanded protection from the government, particularly those involved in investigating various scams, including the bogus plot files in Johar Town.

An application submitted by LDA estate officer Shafat Ali detailed the events. According to the application, a group of 8 to 10 lawyers, led by advocate Mazhar Iqbal Naol, arrived at the LDA office and forcefully took a file related to a plot.

They threatened the estate officer and made life-threatening remarks. One of the lawyers even pointed a pistol at the officer. Eventually, the officer was rescued by other LDA officials after being physically assaulted by the lawyers. The lawyers fled the scene with important records.

The Director General has requested a detailed report on the incident from the additional director general (housing) and has instructed the police to register a case against the lawyers.

The LDA had previously formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the presence of duplicate files and forged documents related to various plots in Johar Town.

The initial inquiry revealed the existence of fraudulent files for 100 residential plots, which were missing from the LDA records. These plots were fraudulently created by private individuals in collusion with LDA staff.

It is worth mentioning that the Lahore Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is also investigating this scam. The LDA has faced challenges in maintaining up-to-date records of its properties not only in Johar Town but also in other schemes developed since its establishment in 1975.

Via: Dawn