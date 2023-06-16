Pakistan Beats India to Secure Most Erasmus Mundus Scholarships Globally

The European Union (EU) Pakistan’s Twitter account announced, on Thursday, that Pakistan has once again secured the highest number of Erasmus Mundus scholarships worldwide, with a remarkable total of 192 talented Pakistani students receiving this prestigious award.

Big news! 🎉Pakistan🇵🇰 (once again) secures the most #ErasmusMundus scholarships globally! 👏With a whopping 192 talented Pakistani students, 🇵🇰 ranked highest in the 🌍followed by India 🇮🇳(174), Bangladesh 🇧🇩(140), Mexico 🇲🇽(118), Nigeria🇳🇬 (109). Congratulations!@EUErasmusPlus pic.twitter.com/JPSjKCvUA4 — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) June 15, 2023

This achievement places Pakistan at the forefront of the list, followed closely by India with 174 scholarships, Bangladesh with 140, Mexico with 118, and Nigeria with 109.

It’s worth noting that the Erasmus Mundus program holds great significance as a cooperation and mobility initiative in higher education. It strives to augment the quality of European higher education and foster dialogue and understanding among people and cultures by establishing partnerships with third countries.

Funded by the European Union, the program presents scholarships to students from all corners of the globe, enabling them to pursue their studies in Europe.

Erasmus Mundus Catalogue, which is updated annually, encompasses the Master’s programs currently supported by the European Union.

Most of these programs provide Erasmus Mundus scholarships, although some may not due to the conclusion of their funding period or the temporary allowance to use the Erasmus Mundus name after the termination of funding.