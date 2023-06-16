PAFLA Reschedules its Future of Work Conference to June 24, Due to Anticipated Bad Weather

In light of the cyclonic storm ‘Biporjoy’ that is expected to make landfall between June 15 and 18, the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) announced that its conference titled ‘Future of Work’ is being rescheduled from the originally planned date of June 17, 2023, to Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The decision has been taken to ensure compliance with the directives of the local bodies and to ensure the safety of all participants.

A statement by PAFLA, Pakistan’s leading representative body for a 3 million-strong community of freelancers read: “Unfortunately, we have received a weather advisory indicating the likelihood of severe weather conditions in the city during this week.

Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of all participants and all other stakeholders, and thus, we have made the decision to reschedule the conference.”

The venue and other details of the program remain the same, while PAFLA has stated to keep attendees posted about any updates. There has been great interest in the conference, and over 1000 participants have already registered