All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5

Samsung is gearing up to officially introduce the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 during an upcoming Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea, scheduled for the last week of July.

Although the phone has already been subject to numerous leaks, today marks a significant update as we get a glimpse of an image that will undoubtedly be a part of its marketing campaign.

The much-discussed and long-awaited gapless hinge is clearly visible in the leaked image, confirming a design that strongly resembles the Fold 4. This similarity extends to the camera setup and its placement, as well as the familiar locations of the speakers, power buttons, and volume buttons.

Notably, the render includes the presence of an S Pen, serving as a reminder that the device is compatible with this accessory.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, aligning it with the processing power found in the Galaxy S23 family of devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

After the recent leak of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 promotional image, we now have an official glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well. The leaked image reveals the foldable device’s prominent cover screen, which is speculated to have a diagonal measurement of 3.4 inches.

According to earlier leaks, the external screen is expected to have a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels (60Hz) and will feature optimized versions of popular Google apps such as Maps, Messages, and YouTube.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and storage options of either 128 GB or 256 GB.

The device is expected to offer a 6.7-inch main screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it will sport dual 12MP cameras to capture stunning photos.

With a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will support 25W charging for fast and convenient power replenishment.

Samsung has already confirmed that the unveiling of the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will take place during a special Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, most likely on July 26, marking an eagerly anticipated launch.