Pakistani Officer Zaheer Ahmed Receives Prestigious Anti-Trafficking Award

Pakistani law enforcement officer Zaheer Ahmed received the distinguished Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero Award from the United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at a prestigious event in Washington, DC.

Zaheer Ahmed, Former Director of FIA's Anti-human smuggling unit, received “2023 TIP Report Hero Award” for championing anti-trafficking laws.

The award was presented by the U.S Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in recognition of his efforts to control human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/FU7ZWFu5iM — Federal Investigation Agency – FIA (@FIA_Agency) June 16, 2023

Ahmed was honored for his exceptional leadership and the successful implementation of anti-trafficking measures within the Pakistani government, which contributed to Pakistan’s rise from the TIP Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 2 in 2022.

Ahmed, previously serving as the head of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA)’s Anti-Human Smuggling Unit, has demonstrated his commitment to combating human trafficking. He actively promoted awareness within Pakistan, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

He fostered collaboration between Pakistani law enforcement agencies and civil society, resulting in increased recognition of TIP and improved identification of trafficking victims.

As the leader of FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Unit, Ahmed took the lead in organizing numerous training and capacity-building initiatives for law enforcement agencies, social welfare organizations, and other partners. These efforts focused on prevention, identification, and providing assistance in TIP cases.

Ahmed’s influence extended beyond Pakistan’s borders as he established strategic partnerships with local and international advocacy groups, forming a unified front against human trafficking. His relentless commitment significantly influenced policy reforms and strengthened legal frameworks in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Nusrat Jahan Becomes First Muslim Woman Federal Judge in US

Thanks to the efforts of Ahmed and other Pakistani government officials, Pakistan ratified the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons in 2022.