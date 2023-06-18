NEPRA to Reassess Tariff for 600 MW Muzaffargarh Solar Power Plant

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will organize a stakeholder meeting tomorrow (Monday) for the reassessment of the approved tariff of 3.4 cents for the 600 MW Muzaffargarh solar power plant.

Sources said that investors have not shown any interest in the Muzaffargarh solar power plant in the bidding process owing to the very low tariff approved by NEPRA.

NEPRA was reluctant to disclose the background working for EPC cost of the solar power plant which is $330 million whereas the investors think that EPC is around $430 million adding that sources said that NEPRA has reportedly miscalculated the approved 3.42 cents tariff for the above-mentioned project.

It is pertinent to note that the Alternative Energy Development Board in the mid of February launched the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 600 MW Muzaffargarh solar power plant.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and officials of AEDB also arranged a roadshow as well as a conference in Dubai in March this year to attract investors for this project, sources added.