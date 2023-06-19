Abu Dhabi Issues Strict Warning for Delivery Riders

Delivery bike riders in Abu Dhabi will now be restricted to using the right lane on roads. This is part of a series of measures implemented by local authorities to reduce accidents and prioritize the safety of motorcyclists.

Under the new rules, motorcyclists are not allowed to use the left-most lanes, known as the fast lanes, on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and higher. These roads are typically major highways and expressways, while the speed limits within the city range from 60 km/h to 100 km/h.

To clarify, on three- or four-lane roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and above, motorcyclists must stick to the two lanes on the right side. On five-lane roads, they can use up to three lanes from the right side.

The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi, led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has introduced a comprehensive plan to enhance traffic safety for delivery riders. This decision aims to regulate traffic movement on roads and ensure a high level of safety for all road users, particularly by addressing dangerous driving behaviors among delivery motorcyclists.

The committee emphasized that delivery riders often overspeed, disregard traffic rules and signals, drive on the wrong side of the road, and make sudden lane changes without using turn signals. These behaviors pose significant risks to road safety.

To improve the safety of delivery motorcyclists, the plan includes various procedures, regulatory decisions, and initiatives. It focuses on developing partnerships with delivery companies to enhance qualifications, provide education, and deliver continuous training to drivers and motorcyclists in the industry.