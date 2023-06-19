Ehsan Shahid Receives British Empire Medal for Feeding The Poor

Ehsan Shahid Choudhry, a British Pakistani, has been honored with the prestigious British Empire Medal for his dedication to the residents of Hounslow, London. He provided free meals to low-income families through his co-founded initiative, Muslim Hands – The Open Kitchen.

This commendation is part of the Order of the British Empire, which was established by King George V in 1917 to recognize individuals that make significant contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service in non-combative roles.

Originally launched in Nottingham in 1993 in response to the Bosnian war, The Open Kitchen offers year-round free meals to families in need. Focusing on London and Nottingham, areas encompassing some of the country’s most deprived communities, the charity plays a vital role in supporting those facing hardship. With a committed team of nearly 30 volunteers, the food kitchen serves 500 meals daily.

Food poverty has become an increasingly prevalent issue in the United Kingdom (UK). A report presented in the UK parliament revealed that 7 percent of the population experienced food poverty during the 2021/22 period. Moreover, a survey conducted by the Food Foundation think tank disclosed that the number of UK children living in food poverty nearly doubled over the past year.