Nokia G42 5G and G310 5G to Come With 90Hz Screens and Affordable Price Tags

Nokia has two more budget phones in the works, both of which have been spotted on benchmarking websites as well as Bluetooth SIG, revealing key specifications.

These phones are called the Nokia G42 5G and G310 5G with model numbers TA-1573 and TA-1591 / TA-1581 for different markets respectively. According to these listings, both of these phones will feature 6.5-inch LCDs with a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera of unknown resolution.

This screen will feature a 720p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and will be able to hit 560 nits of peak brightness. It will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3.

On the inside, it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 which brings 5G compatibility for cheap. It will be paired with 4 GB of RAM, but some other reports have claimed that it will have 6 GB instead, with 128 GB storage. It will boot Android 13 OS out of the box.

The listing does not talk about battery specifications or camera details. That is where the phones will most likely differ from each other. There is no word on pricing either, but given the specifications, we can expect it to cost no more than $100 – $200.

As it stands, Nokia has not officially talked about these phones as of yet, so there is no information on a launch date either.