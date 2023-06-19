PM Shehbaz to Attend Paris Summit This Week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Pakistan on Wednesday on a three-day official visit to the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, which will take place on the 22nd and 23rd of June.

The Summit will be held in Paris, France, with the purpose of laying the groundwork for a new global financial structure that will replace the old Bretton Woods system in order to combat climate change, biodiversity difficulties, and development challenges.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz plans to actively engage in the Summit, presenting Pakistan’s flood and natural disaster management system. Furthermore, the premier is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss mutual interests and areas of collaboration.

The PM is expected to take a small detour via London before coming back to Pakistan.

The New Global Financial Pact aims to forge a “new consensus” to help alleviate poverty, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and protect the environment.

The two-day summit, which begins Thursday, will bring together 50 heads of state and will serve as a platform for idea sharing ahead of a series of key economic and climate summits in the coming months.

Lending, taxation, and the potential structural overhaul of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank are some of the noteworthy items on the Summit’s agenda.