CDA to Install Floodlights in Islamabad’s Cricket Grounds

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced its plan to install floodlights at several local cricket grounds across Islamabad.

According to officials, the floodlights will be installed at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Marghzar Cricket Ground, National Cricket Ground, and Diamond Cricket Ground.

Recognizing the potential benefits of private sector involvement, the civic agency will make concerted efforts to engage private entities in this important project.

However, in the event that private sector participation does not materialize, the CDA board is prepared to allocate funds for the installation of floodlights.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to encourage sports engagement among the youth, who consistently display enthusiasm and active participation in sporting events.

The CDA has also outlined plans to upgrade other grounds and has assigned the task of devising plans to DG Sports and Culture and the Director of Municipal Administration.

The CDA is actively pursuing the development of a Sports Enclave in Shah Allah Dita, which will span a vast 300-kanal area designated for environmental and health activities.

“The promotion of sports activities in the city is one of our top priorities, and we are actively working to provide people with ample opportunities to participate in sports events,” a CDA official said.