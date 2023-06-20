Najam Sethi No Longer Running for Permanent PCB Chairmanship

The interim Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi, has announced that he is no longer competing for the chairmanship position.

Sethi took to his Twitter account and stated that he does not want to create a rift between Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari.

“Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” he wrote.

This announcement follows the reaffirmation by the Federal Minister for IPC, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, that Zaka Ashraf is poised to become the next chairman of the PCB.

Earlier this week, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari mentioned that the interim PCB Chairman was solely responsible for organizing elections for regional cricket associations.

The federal minister emphasized that the candidacy of Sethi for the PCB chairman position constituted a conflict of interest as it deviated from his original mandate.

Mazari added that the tenure of the PCB Chairman would not be extended, and the next PCB chairman would be Zaka Ashraf, as per the wish of the PPP leadership.

He justified the selection based on the party’s ownership of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, stating that it was reasonable for the PPP to choose the candidate.