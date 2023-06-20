Sindh Issues Guidelines for Collecting Animal Skins on Eid-ul-Azha

The Sindh Home Department has issued guidelines for collecting animal hides during Eid-ul-Azha. The hides are typically gathered by charitable organizations, who then sell them to traders and utilize the funds for their activities.

However, there have been incidents of violence in the past, where hides were forcibly taken and pressure was exerted to donate them to specific political or religious groups.

To prevent such occurrences, the home department has made it mandatory to obtain permission from commissioners or deputy commissioners for hide collection. It is crucial to adhere to the policy guidelines and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) when seeking these permissions.

According to the directive issued by the home department, permissions granted for hide collection during Eid-ul-Azha in 2021 and 2022 will remain valid for 2023. However, only registered charities, madrassas, and philanthropic organizations are authorized to collect hides.

The use of camps, banners, flags, and loudspeakers for hide collection is strictly prohibited, and forced collection will not be tolerated. Organizations collecting hides must carry the necessary documentation and valid identification cards. Violators will have their hides confiscated and donated to reputable charitable organizations.

Individuals wishing to continue their activities must inform the deputy commissioners in writing and provide an undertaking for compliance. Law enforcement agencies have the authority to conduct on-spot checks to ensure compliance with the code of conduct. Carrying weapons is strictly banned, and violators will face prosecution.