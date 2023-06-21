Ahsan Ramzan Qualifies for Final of U-21 Asian Snooker Championship

Emerging Pakistani snooker player, Ahsan Ramzan, defeated Indian player, Digvijay Kadyan, securing a spot in the final of the U-21 Asian Snooker Championship.

The talented 17-year-old player showcased his resilience as he battled back from a three-two deficit to defeat his Indian opponent 4-3 in the semi-finals in Tehran, Iran.

The intense match unfolded with scores of 19-76, 36-76, 67-35, 63-31, 72-55, 27-65, and 9-70 in favor of the young Pakistani star.

With this well-deserved victory, Ahsan Ramzan not only secured his place in the final but also guaranteed himself either a gold or silver medal in the Asian U-21 Championship.

The journey of the youngster to this stage was marked by impressive performances, having won his group matches against Iran’s Arshia Tehrani and Ali Lelegani.

In the group stage earlier this month, Ramzan exhibited dominance, particularly in his first match against Tehrani, where he triumphed with a score of 3-0.

The Pakistani cueist demonstrated precision, skill, and talent, winning the sets with scores of 55-21, 93-15, and maintaining his dominance throughout the game.

His success in the event follows his performance in the IBSF Snooker World Championship 2022, where he achieved an astounding comeback to secure the prestigious title.

In that tournament, he overcame a 4-2 deficit against Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh, eventually winning 6-5 and becoming the second-youngest cueist to seize the international amateur world title.