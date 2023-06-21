PM Wants Answer: Why Weren’t Concrete Steps Taken to Prevent Greece Boat Tragedy?

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif received a detailed briefing on the recent capsized boat incident that occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, in close proximity to Greece.

Expressing deep concern, he instructed authorities to swiftly bring the culprits responsible for the human smuggling to justice.

The PM questioned why the disturbing activities of human smuggling were not halted in a timely manner and emphasized the need for better coordination.

Despite such incidents occurring repeatedly, he raised concerns about the lack of concrete measures taken to prevent them.

Furthermore, he inquired about the failure of local authorities in the affected districts, where the victims originated from, to promptly notice the activities of smugglers and agents.

To ensure a thorough investigation, the PM instructed the investigative committee to expedite its proceedings and present a swift report on the incident.

He also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to oversee the investigations and propose necessary legislation to effectively combat human smuggling.

The PM was provided with a detailed briefing on the capsized boat incident. It was revealed that the boat carried an estimated 700 individuals, with a significant number of passengers hailing from Syria, Libya, and Pakistan.

The boat capsized on June 14 in the vicinity of the Mediterranean Sea. Approximately 104 passengers, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued from the sea. However, the recovery of 79 bodies from the water highlights the magnitude of the tragedy.

The coordination cell established within the Ministry of Interior is working around the clock to facilitate communication with the families of the missing individuals.

The meeting also disclosed that since the boat capsized, 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, leading to the arrest of 15 individuals, including the prime suspect in the incident.

It was further revealed that a well-organized network is involved in human smuggling across various countries.

Taking the matter seriously, the PM ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He directed the FIA to implement effective measures to curb such activities.

Additionally, the Commissioner of Gujranwala was instructed to identify and apprehend agents involved in the heinous act of human smuggling in the Gujranwala district, ensuring they face the full force of the law.

The PM emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous contact with the families of the affected individuals and instructed relevant authorities to provide the necessary support.

In light of the incident, the PM also directed the Pakistani embassy in Greece to maintain close communication with the Greek authorities, keeping them updated on the developments of the ongoing investigation.