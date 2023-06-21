Honor 90 Series Gets an Affordable Model With Several Upgrades

Following its initial launch in China in late May, the Honor 90 series is now gearing up for a global release on July 6. However, before the global launch, a third model unexpectedly emerged—introducing the Honor 90 Lite.

Design and Display

One notable enhancement is the display, which has expanded to 6.7 inches and now features 1080p resolution, an improvement from the previous 6.5-inch 720p display. Additionally, the refresh rate has been upgraded to 90Hz, offering smoother visuals compared to the previous 60Hz.

Internals and Storage

Equipped with the Dimensity 6020 chipset, this phone is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which is twice the memory capacity of the Honor 70 Lite. Additionally, users have the option to expand the virtual RAM by 5 GB, bringing the total to 13 GB.

For software, you get Android 13 with Honor’s Magic UI 7.1 on top.

Cameras

In terms of cameras, the primary module boasts a 100MP sensor paired with an f/1.9 lens. While it may not match the 200MP module found in the Honor 90, it does provide double the resolution of the camera found in the 70 Lite. Moreover, the new model is equipped with a 5MP ultra-wide camera and video recording is limited to 1080p resolution.

The front-facing 16MP camera is now housed within a punch-hole design.

Battery and Pricing

To prioritize faster charging, the phone has made a trade-off by reducing its battery capacity. It now features a 4,500 mAh power cell that, when used with a compatible 35W charger, can reach a 55% charge in just thirty minutes.

The Honor 90 Lite has a starting price of €300 in Europe.

Honor 90 Lite Specifications