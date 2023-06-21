Pakistan Vs. India SAFF Championship Clash to be Played in Front of a Full House

The highly-anticipated match between Pakistan and India in the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023 is set to be played in front of a passionate crowd in Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

According to the details, the tickets for the blockbuster clash have been sold out as the fans anxiously wait for the arch-rivals to clash.

The match, which is set to commence at 7:00 PM tonight, has witnessed a lot of trouble already, with the Pakistan national side only arriving in the city a few hours before the game after a long tiring flight from Mauritius.

Pakistan football team witnessed a host of issues including delays in the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan government and visa delays from the Indian authorities.

The national team was set to travel to India from Mauritius, where they were participating in the 4-Nation tournament, but faced delays as they were unable to obtain visas to travel to the country. Finally, the team arrived in Bengaluru via connecting flights from Mumbai, on the day of the match.

The Men in Green will face India for the first time since 2018 when the two sides met in Dhaka in the 2018 SAFF Championship.

