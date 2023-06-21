President Officially Appoints Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice of Pakistan

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The decision, made under Article 175(A) of the Constitution, will come into effect on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of Chief Justice Omar Ata Bandial.

ALSO READ Prisoners in Punjab Jails to Get Internet Access Soon

Justice Bandial will step down from his position on September 16, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of Article 179.

The appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a respected and experienced jurist, has been met with widespread acclaim.

ALSO READ Govt Endorses Agreement for Ports Deal With UAE

Known for his integrity and commitment to upholding the rule of law, Justice Isa is expected to bring his expertise and impartiality to the highest judicial office in the country.

President Alvi will have the honor of administering the oath of office to Justice Qazi Faez Isa on September 17, 2023, cementing his role as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.