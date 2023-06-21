Prisoners in Punjab Jails to Get Internet Access Soon

The Punjab Prisons Department has initiated a pilot project to provide internet service to inmates, in line with the instructions from the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

This development aims to offer a range of benefits to the prisoners. Initially, each of the two jails in the provincial capital will have ten computers installed, granting inmates access to 22 specific websites.

ALSO READ HEC Bans Holi Celebrations in Universities Across Pakistan

The computers have been strategically placed in the children’s barracks of Camp Jail and the carpet factory within Kot Lakhpat Jail. The success of this pilot project will determine its potential expansion to other prisons across the province.

By introducing internet access to inmates, several advantages can be anticipated. Prisoners will have the opportunity to engage in educational activities, such as online learning courses and skill development programs, thereby enhancing their knowledge and improving their chances of successful reintegration into society upon release.

ALSO READ Police Arrests Rogue Driver That Shot Peshawar BRT Guard

Furthermore, access to the internet can facilitate communication with family members, promoting emotional well-being and maintaining social connections.

The pilot project represents a step toward modernizing prison facilities and fostering positive rehabilitation outcomes for incarcerated individuals.