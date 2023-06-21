Winner of $1 Million in Dubai Goes Missing Before Even Claiming the Prize

A lucky Lebanese national, currently living in Saudi Arabia, has won an incredible $1 million (AED 3.67 million) in Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The winner, Hassan Abou Hamza, purchased ticket number 2857 at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Finest Surprise counter in DXB. However, the lottery company is unable to contact him in order to tell him about the news, which will undoubtedly bring him immense joy.

Hamza is the 14th Lebanese national to win $1 million since the Millennium Millionaire promotion began in 1999. The draws for today’s event were conducted by DDF’s team, including Colm McLoughlin, the Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO, along with Salah Tahlak, joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP for Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP for Human Resources, and Michael Schmidt, SVP for Retail.

Besides the million-dollar cash prize, other offerings included luxurious cars and motorbikes. One winner, Vajid Karim, a British national from Huddersfield, UK, won a BMW X6 M50i (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0457. Karim had purchased the ticket on 2 June during his journey from Dubai to Birmingham.

Bjorn Monnier, an Indian national residing in Doha, Qatar, won a BMW R nineT Urban GS (Option 719 Underground / Lightwhite) motorbike with ticket number 0725.

The excitement surrounding these draws is heightened by the fact that the newly made millionaire, Hassan Abou Hamza, remains uncontactable. Despite this temporary communication challenge, DDF team eagerly awaits the opportunity to inform him about his life-changing victory.