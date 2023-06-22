Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt Acquires Team in Zim Afro T10

Zimbabwe is set to host its first-ever franchise cricket, the Zim Afro T10, in Harare from 20 to 29 July. This marks an exciting milestone for the cricketing landscape in Africa.

Adding star power to this cricketing extravaganza is renowned Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, who will make his debut as a co-owner of the Harare Hurricanes franchise.

Sanjay Dutt joins hands with Sohan Roy, the esteemed Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aries Group of Companies, to venture into the world of cricket ownership.

The Zim Afro T10 will witness five teams battling it out for the title, including the Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, and the Joburg Lions.

The draft ceremony for the tournament is scheduled to take place on 2 July in a grand event held in Harare, generating much anticipation among cricket enthusiasts.

Expressing his enthusiasm after the development, Sanjay Dutt said that cricket is like a religion in India, and it is his duty to take the game to every corner of the world.

In his statement, Sohan Roy expressed his delight in working with Sanjay Dutt as they embark on this journey with the Harare Hurricanes and hope for the best.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Super Lague (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars have also acquired the franchise rights of the Durban team, known as Durban Qalandars.