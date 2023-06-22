Chairman Senate Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Data Center and Digital Broadcasting System

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has unveiled the technologically advanced Data Center and Digital Broadcasting System of the Senate of Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony took place today, showcasing the Senate’s commitment to embracing digital transformation and enhancing its operations for the benefit of the nation.

Sanjrani while expressing his satisfaction at the successful implementation of these digital initiatives, underscored the Senate’s dedication to adopting innovative technologies for the optimization, operational efficiency, and strengthening the democratic processes. He commended the collaborative efforts of the IT team of the Senate and other branches/officials involved in realizing this significant milestone.

The newly established Data Center is equipped with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, providing a secure and robust platform to manage and store essential information. The Chairman Senate, in his vision for a more efficient and transparent legislative process, emphasized the importance of this state-of-the-art facility.

With enhanced data management capabilities, the Data Center will streamline the Senate’s internal operations, bolster decision-making processes, and contribute to effective governance.

The Director General of Information Technology (DG IT), Lt Col (Retd) Asim Raza presented a comprehensive briefing to the Chairman Senate, shedding light on the seamless functioning of the newly established centers. The DG IT highlighted the advanced technological features and capabilities of the Data Center, emphasizing its ability to handle data volumes, ensure data integrity, and provision of high-level cybersecurity.

Furthermore, the Digital Broadcasting System unveiled, will revolutionize the dissemination of legislative proceedings and other important Senate activities to the masses. By leveraging state-of-the-art broadcasting technologies, this system will enable seamless transmission of live sessions and other significant events to the public.

The Digital Broadcasting System reinforces the Senate’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity by ensuring wider access to parliamentary affairs and facilitating citizens’ engagement with their elected representatives.

The inauguration of the Data Center and Digital Broadcasting Center marks a significant leap toward embracing digital transformation and trends. These state-of-the-art facilities will not only enhance the efficiency of the Senate’s internal operations but also facilitate greater public engagement and transparency.

The Senate remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding democratic values, harnessing technology, and serving the people of Pakistan with utmost dedication.