Pakistan Shines at 16th Special Olympic World Games With Impressive Medal Haul

A strong contingent of Pakistani athletes has made their mark at the ongoing Special Olympic World Games, bringing home a collection of medals across multiple events.

Renowned athletes, Usman Qamar and Zainab Ali Raza have emerged as cycling champions, securing gold medals in their respective events.

Usman’s outstanding performance earned him not just one, but two gold medals in the World Games, solidifying his position as a rising star in the cycling world.

Muhammad Safir Abad Rizvi showcased his skills, clinching the silver medal in the grueling 25 km race, completing it in an impressive time of 53 minutes and 34.85 seconds.

Maria Manzoor, a promising Pakistani weightlifter, also displayed her prowess in the bench press, winning a silver medal in the 69 weight class category in the event.

Furthermore, Maria Manzoor also secured a bronze medal in the combined weight division, further cementing the country’s position among the top performers.

Meanwhile, the Badminton team faced tough challenges from Bangladesh and Macau China as they fell short, succumbing to defeat with scores of 21-18 and 21-15, respectively.

In the women’s basketball event, Pakistan faced a formidable opponent in Bulgaria, who emerged victorious with a score of 21-11.

Nevertheless, the women’s team bounced back, with Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir securing the bronze medal with an impressive 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.