PM Shehbaz Meets IMF Managing Director to Salvage Bailout

On the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact being held in Paris, France, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

Views were exchanged on the ongoing programs and cooperation between Pakistan and IMF.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on 27 May 2023, the Prime Minister apprised the MD of Pakistan’s economic outlook.

ALSO READ Minister Claims Pakistan Set to Receive Investment of $25 Billion

The premier outlined the steps taken by the Government for economic growth and stability. He underscored that all prior actions for the 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been completed and the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF’s EFF would be released as soon as possible. This would help strengthen Pakistan’s ongoing efforts toward economic stabilization and bring relief to its people.

The Managing Director of the IMF shared her institution’s perspective on the ongoing review process. The meeting provided a useful opportunity to take stock of the progress in that context.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Sherry Rehman; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Aisha Ghaus Pasha; Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad attended the meeting.

ALSO READ Pakistan Asks China and Europe to Build LNG Plants At Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a three-day official visit to the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris which will conclude on 23 June (tomorrow).

The Summit will be held in Paris, France, with the purpose of laying the groundwork for a new global financial structure that will replace the old Bretton Woods system in order to combat climate change, biodiversity difficulties, and development challenges.