Cabinet Committee Approves Computer Emergency Response Team Rules

The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases has approved the Computer Emergency Response Team Rules.

Sources in the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication told ProPakistani, the Cabinet Committee has approved the CERT Rules, and now it will be sent to the cabinet for approval.

The IT Ministry had prepared the cert rules and sought input from government and private sector regulators on the rules.

According to MoITT officials, the draft rules were shared with the Federal Board of Revenue, ministries, and the banking sector. Suggestions were also taken from PEMRA, OGRA, PTA, and other institutions on the rules, after which the final draft was sent to CCLC for approval.

According to the officials, the approval of the rules will be followed by a comprehensive strategy against cyber-attacks that will be adopted at the organizational level. Under the rules, all the authorities will form computer emergency response teams at the sector level and assist the private sector.

A Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a group of information security experts responsible for the protection against, detection of, and response to an organization’s

Under National Cyber Security Policy 2021, a National Computer Emergency Response Team and National Security Operation Center (nSOC) will be established to mitigate cyber threats.

Sectoral CERTs shall be established at Defense, Telecom, Banking and Finance, Power, Federal, and Provincial level to stop cyber attacks and malicious use of ICTs in cyberspace.