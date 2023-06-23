Emirates Announces Additional Makkah and Jeddah Flights for Hajj, Eid Al-Adha Rush

Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, has announced more flights on Saudi Arabian routes in order to meet travel demand during Hajj and Eid Al-Adha.

The airline will operate flights to and from Makkah and Jeddah, along with daily flights on the Madinah route during the Hajj season and Eid Al-Adha holidays.

On the Jeddah route, it will operate ten flights using Boeing 777s until 7 July. The airline will operate these flights along with the existing flights to Saudi Arabia.

Emirates stated that these additional flights are for passengers, aged over 12 years old, with a valid Hajj visa and coronavirus vaccination certificate.

In its statement, UAE’s carrier noted that it has already received heavy bookings from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Thailand, Mauritius, and South Africa.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia expects around 2.6 million pilgrims, nearly touching the pre-pandemic numbers. It has already received more than 1.3 million pilgrims for Hajj, which will start on 26 June.

Airport staff will supervise check-in and assist Hajj pilgrims traveling from Dubai. Those flying through Dubai will be accompanied from their arrival gate to their departure gate, and all arrival requirements will be handled by a dedicated Hajj team, according to the airline.

On the aircraft, Emirates assured that it will provide facilities for ablution and cleansing. It will also provide unscented towels and extra blankets. The crew will make announcements when the aircraft enters sacred zones and when it is time to change into Ihram.

Passengers will be allowed to bring up to five liters of Zamzam water. The airline will have designated areas in the cargo to store this water safely.

To meet the high demand during the six-day Eid al-Adha break in UAE, Emirates has added 34 extra flights to popular destinations in the Middle East.

There will be ten more flights to Amman from 21 to 30 June and ten additional flights to Beirut from 20 to 29 June. Within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the carrier has added five flights to Dammam from 21 to 25 June, and nine flights to Kuwait from 22 June to 2 July.