Saudi Arabia Introduces Self-Driving Buses for Hajj Pilgrims

A new self-driving bus service has been introduced for the convenience of Hajj pilgrims. Alongside the traditional transport options, this year’s Hajj pilgrimage offers the use of state-of-the-art autonomous buses.

These vehicles are part of the newly launched automated shuttle bus service at the Zeofur Rehman facility.

The initiative, led by the Saudi Transport Authority, aims to provide a human-environment-friendly transportation solution with cost-effectiveness and superior features.

The self-driving buses, powered by artificial intelligence, boast 11 seats and can travel up to six hours on a single charge.

This pioneering project marks the first time such self-driving technology has been implemented during Hajj.

By incorporating autonomous buses into the transportation system, organizers strive to enhance the pilgrims’ experience while embracing the advantages of modern transportation advancements.

Pilgrims can now benefit from this innovative mode of transportation, which aligns with the growing emphasis on technology and its role in improving various aspects of people’s lives.