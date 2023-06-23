Pakistan’s Schedule for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 11:51 pm
Pakistan to Face India in Bronze Medal Match

Pakistan will face India on 9 August in Chennai as the Asian Hockey Federation has shared the final schedule for the upcoming Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

The stage is set and excitement is mounting as the highly anticipated schedule of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 has been unveiled. From 3 August to 12 August, Chennai will be transformed into a battleground for five formidable teams, including India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, and China.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s quest for glory commences on 3 August with a riveting showdown against Malaysia, followed by a fierce clash against Korea on 4 August. On 6 August, they will face off against Japan, and the subsequent day will witness an intense encounter with China. However, the clash that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide is the momentous battle between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on 9 August.

The grand finale of this prestigious tournament is scheduled to captivate spectators on 12 August, as the top teams vie for the coveted title.

ALSO READ

Enthusiastic hockey fans from across the globe eagerly anticipate the forthcoming battles between the Asian teams in the race to glory.

Here is the list of Pakistan’s matches:

Team Date
Malaysia 3 August 2023
Korea 4 August 2023
Japan 6 August 2023
China 7 August 2023
India 9 August 2023

Ayna Dua

lens

Hamza Ali Abbasi Says He Took a Very Long Break From Showbiz to Study Religion
Read more in lens

proproperty

Accused Professors Fail to Attend ACE Hearing on Punjab University Town-III Scam
Read more in proproperty
close
>