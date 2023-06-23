Pakistan’s Schedule for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai

Pakistan will face India on 9 August in Chennai as the Asian Hockey Federation has shared the final schedule for the upcoming Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

The stage is set and excitement is mounting as the highly anticipated schedule of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 has been unveiled. From 3 August to 12 August, Chennai will be transformed into a battleground for five formidable teams, including India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, and China.

Pakistan’s quest for glory commences on 3 August with a riveting showdown against Malaysia, followed by a fierce clash against Korea on 4 August. On 6 August, they will face off against Japan, and the subsequent day will witness an intense encounter with China. However, the clash that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide is the momentous battle between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on 9 August.

The grand finale of this prestigious tournament is scheduled to captivate spectators on 12 August, as the top teams vie for the coveted title.

Enthusiastic hockey fans from across the globe eagerly anticipate the forthcoming battles between the Asian teams in the race to glory.

Here is the list of Pakistan’s matches: