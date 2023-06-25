CDWP Clears 28 Development Projects Worth Rs. 309 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 28 development projects worth Rs. 309.14 billion during its meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

The forum in Principally approved Program for Flood Response Through Reconstruction of Education facilities in Sindh, assisted by JICA worth Rs. 1.566.628 million, Establishment of One Stop Service Center for Special Economic Zones worth Rs. 698 million, Modernization of Academic & Research Facilities for Students at MUET, Jamshoro worth Rs. 2000.368 million, Immediate Needs for Artistic Innovation and Technology Integration at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sindh worth Rs. 964.305 million.

The forum also approved the Up-Gradation & Improvement of People Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro worth Rs. 786.149 million, the Up-Gradation of HPT Rawat Transmitting Station by Installing a 1000 KW DRM-Enabled Medium Wave Transmitter Under Foreign Funded Grant worth Rs. 4,000.000 million, the Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) worth Rs. 978.929 million.

The CDWP approved the Infrastructure Development of Islamabad Techno polis worth Rs. 7,338.000 million, the Construction of Audit House, Lahore worth Rs. 1,997.675 million, Women on Wheels worth Rs. 4,476.170 million, the Construction of Interchange on Lahore-Karachi Motorway (M-3) at Bucheki-Nankana Road in the Name of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal worth Rs. 1,332.605 million, Construction of Lundianwala Interchange on Lahore – Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) worth Rs. 1706.688 million, the construction of Road from More Khunda to Habo By Bala, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs. 5,680.358 million.

The forum approved the Dualization of road from Chistian to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including two-lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chak 175m (4.859 km) worth Rs. 8,962.000 million, the Rehabilitation and Special Repair of Track Maintenance Machinery worth Rs. 5,532.157 million, the Construction of Road from Main Duki Road to Kharshang via Baghaw and Shinlaiz Sanjavi District Ziarat worth Rs. 1,501.566 million, Dualization of the road from Larkano to Lakhi worth Rs. 4,925.462 million, the Construction of Sunni Gar Dam (revised) Rs. 5,114.782 million, Establishment of Institute of Sports worth Rs. 2100.836 million, Challenges faced to address the Out of School Children OOSC worth Rs. 25,000 million and Strengthening of the University of Narowal (revised) worth Rs. 3522.785 million.

The forum referred several projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval which includes the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, KP-HCIP, (revised Health Component) worth Rs. 24,224.921 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs. 110,700 million, PC-I for Construction of Abdul Khel – Dhakki – Kallurkot Road, D.I Khan Development Package worth Rs. 14,257.294 million, DI Khan Road Development Package Construction of Road from Isa Khel – Lakki Marwat Road, worth Rs. 13,825.600 million, the Construction of Harnai to Sibi Road via Spin Tangi District Sibi worth Rs. 19,092.984 million, Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme worth Rs. 17500.030 million and Prime Minister High-Tech Skills Training & Global Skills worth Rs. 19,330 million.