Governor Sindh to Distribute Free Sacrificial Animals on Eid ul Adha

Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, has announced the distribution of sacrificial to the families of individuals who have been martyred or killed in any kind of accident in Karachi.

Previously, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Governor had arranged Mehndi and jewelry for women. Now, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, he has announced the distribution of sacrificial animals.

In a video statement by the Governor, it was mentioned that Karachi is home to people from various ethnic backgrounds and languages, and there are many families who have lost their parents or loved ones in accidents or due to gun violence. The question arises, who will bring sacrificial animals to their homes during Eid?

The Governor stated, “Today, I am making an announcement that all such individuals whose households have suffered the loss of a parent or loved one due to a major accident or being shot, should come forward and register their names. We will definitely provide each of them with a sacrificial animal.”

He further expressed, “For those people whose parents or loved ones have passed away, we cannot fully compensate for their loss, but to some extent, we can share the joy of Eid with them.”

The Governor emphasized that in the current economic situation, even the middle-class segment is facing financial hardships. Therefore, they will not leave behind individuals who have a connection to both lower-income families and middle-class families. They will distribute rations among 20,000 families.