PSX Rallies With 1000 Point Gain Expecting IMF Announcement

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied in the week’s first trading session as bulls took control of the market with traders staking their cash on expectations of Pakistan’s much anticipated staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week.

After opening trade at 42,541.71 points, the market showcased bullish sentiments, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining as much as 1036 points or ~3 percent after rising to a high of 41,100.65 points within the first two hours of the opening bell.

During the early trading hours, bullish sentiment hit the roof as massive buying was seen across the board where investors celebrated yesterday’s approval of the Finance Bill 2023 on expectations that the IMF would release a bigger bailout before June 30 in exchange for more taxes.

Independent economic Analyst A H H Soomro told ProPakistani,

After dipping gradually, the market is bouncing back on slightly higher expectations of IMF’s revival as the PM himself intervened and new budgetary measures are announced. An IMF revival would give short-term stability until December and may add a relief rally to the market as valuations are way too depressed beyond the default case.