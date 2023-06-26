SBP Hikes Policy Rate to Highest Ever In History

In a surprise move, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday announced that it has hiked the interest by 1 percent to 22 percent.

MPC of SBP convened an emergency meeting today, where it noted that potential upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased from the last meeting, and accordingly decided to raise the policy rate by 100bps to 22%,” the central bank said in its statement.