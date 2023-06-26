Vivo X90s Launched in China With Flagship Hardware for $553

After over half a year of launching the Vivo X90, we are now getting the X90s model in China which brings incremental updates over its predecessor, incorporating the latest Dimensity 9200+ processor and several enhancements, including WiFi 7 support.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the device retains its familiar appearance, showcasing a sizable circular camera module on the flat rear, accommodating four sensors. The display exhibits a subtle curve, with minimal bezels seamlessly blending into the sides.

The screen is a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel boasting a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels. It has support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut, and HDR10+ compatibility. It also supports 1 billion colors for high color accuracy.

Internals and Software

Powering the Vivo X90s is the robust Dimensity 9200+ SoC, delivering exceptional performance. Furthermore, the phone incorporates Vivo’s self-developed V2 image chip, enabling advanced image processing capabilities.

When it comes to memory and storage, the Vivo X90s impresses with 12GB of LPDDR5X four-channel RAM, ensuring effortless multitasking and seamless performance. Additionally, the device offers generous storage capacity, providing users with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, enabling the storage of extensive files, applications, and multimedia content.

Cameras

The camera setup showcases a 32MP front sensor equipped with an f/2.45 aperture. It supports an array of shooting modes and provides a 2x digital zoom for capturing detailed selfies.

On the rear, the device houses an impressive triple camera system, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle unit. The front and rear wide-angle cameras can record videos in up to 1080P resolution while the primary can capture 4K footage.

Battery and Pricing

The Vivo X90s is driven by a powerful 4810 mAh battery with support for 120W ultra-fast wired charging.

The phone has a starting price of $553 (converted) in China. It will be available in Black, Red, Green, and White color options.

Vivo X90s Specifications