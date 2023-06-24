Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Getting More Expensive

The upcoming release of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been accompanied by a flurry of leaks prior to its official unveiling. The company has scheduled a special event in Korea during the last week of July for its next generation of foldable.

The latest leak on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 fills an essential piece of the puzzle, the price. This information originates from Greece, and if accurate, it indicates a significant increase compared to last year’s Flip 4 launch. The forthcoming model is rumored to be priced at €1,299 for the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

To put things into perspective, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was initially priced at €1,099 for the 8 GB/128 GB version in the Eurozone. Hence, the current rumored price of €1,299 for Flip 5 represents an approximate 20% price increase.

It is worth noting that slight variations may occur within the Eurozone due to differing VAT levels, but these discrepancies are unlikely to exceed €30-40.

Regardless of the specific pricing nuances, it is evident that the Flip 5 will be more expensive than its predecessor, assuming the leaked information is accurate.

This price hike may be more readily accepted by consumers considering the significant upgrade in the form of a larger outer screen, making the Flip 4 appear comparatively inferior. Additionally, the absence of a hinge gap, a feature that debuted on rival phones first, further adds to the appeal of the upcoming model.

However, since this information is only based on leaks, we would recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt. More leaks regarding the phone’s pricing should appear soon, which should strengthen this claim if they match.