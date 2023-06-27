Eid Al-Adha Prayer Timings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Other Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to observe the year’s longest holiday, starting on Tuesday 27 June.

The break is marked on Arafat Day, considered the holiest day in Islam, and the celebration of Eid Al-Adha. UAE residents will enjoy a six-day holiday, taking advantage of the Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Muslims across the UAE will offer special Eid prayers on Wednesday 28 June, to mark the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The prayers will be held in mosques and outdoor areas across the country. Typically, they take place shortly after sunrise, with the prayer spaces opening from the Fajr prayer.

Here are the confirmed prayer timings for Dubai and Sharjah:

Emirates Timing Dubai 5:50 AM Sharjah 5:47 AM

For the following Emirates, the given timings are estimated, assuming that the prayer will occur 20 minutes after sunrise:

Emirates Timing Abu Dhabi 5:53 AM Ajman 5:47 AM Umm Al Quwain 5:46 AM Fujairah 5:44 AM Ras Al Khaimah 5:44 AM

During the Eid prayer, Muslims gather in a congregation and perform two raka’ah of prayer. Led by the Imam, worshippers say multiple takbirs, followed by the recitation of Surah Fatiha and verses from the Holy Quran during the first raka’ah.

The same sequence is repeated in the second raka’ah, accompanied by additional takbirs. After the prayer, the Imam delivers a two-part sermon.