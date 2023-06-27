Enormous Fire Engulfs 36-Storey Residential Building in UAE [Video]

A gigantic fire broke out in a 36-storey high-rise residential building in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), last night.

According to recent reports, the fire has been successfully brought under control. The incident took place in Tower 2 of the Ajman One complex.

ALSO READ Pakistan Responds to US’s Joint Statement With India on Extremism

Prompt response from civil defense and police teams enabled them to swiftly control and extinguish the fire. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, stated that a mobile police station was dispatched to the accident site. Here is the video of the incident, as shared by Ajman Police on Instagram:

ALSO READ Pakistani Ambassador Visits FC Zurich in Switzerland

The mobile station provided residents with the necessary support to report any lost items by issuing certificates and implementing other measures. Additionally, it played a crucial role in securing the affected area.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the residents, Ajman’s Transport Authority, in collaboration with the Red Crescent, arranged seven buses to transport fire affectees from Tower 02 to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah.