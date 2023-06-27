Pakistan Responds to US’s Joint Statement With India on Extremism

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) took decisive action on Monday as it summoned US Deputy Chief of Mission, Andrew Schofer, and delivered a demarche.

According to the details, the stern move came in response to a joint statement issued by the US and India, which called for Pakistan to crack down on extremists operating within its borders.

It seems that India saw an opportunity to advance its own agenda against Islamabad during this visit, seeking support from its ally across the ocean.

The Foreign Office (FO) wasted no time in conveying Pakistan’s concerns and disappointment to the US Deputy Chief of Mission.

In a strongly worded statement, the FO criticized the “unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading references” made about Pakistan in the joint statement.

The FO also urged the US to refrain from making statements that could be perceived as endorsing India’s baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan.

While tensions simmered, the FO also highlighted the significant progress made in counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

Recognizing the need to nurture this positive momentum, the FO stressed the crucial role of an environment built on trust and understanding.