Govt Announces Decision on Load Shedding During Eid-ul-Adha

The federal government has announced that there will be no load shedding during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, according to a recent report. The Ministry of Energy has requested data on power generation and consumption from distribution companies to facilitate this decision.

If the government can manage it, it will provide relief to citizens who have been suffering from prolonged power outages amidst intense heat. Power distribution companies have reported a shortfall of 6,300 megawatts.

The total demand for electricity is currently at 26,900 megawatts, while the overall generation is only 20,600 megawatts. The national grid is generating 7,900 megawatts of electricity, with independent power producers contributing an additional 7,700 megawatts.

However, it should be noted that electricity generation from nuclear power plants is only reaching 3,130 megawatts, exacerbating the existing crisis.