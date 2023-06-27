How to Watch Hajj 2023 Khutbah in Urdu

In a remarkable effort to foster unity and inclusivity among Muslims worldwide, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced the live broadcast of the Arafa sermon in twenty different languages including Urdu.

This initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ project for simultaneous translation of sermons, allowing people from diverse cultures and linguistic backgrounds to connect with the sermon delivered on the auspicious Day of Arafah.

ALSO READ PPP’s Bid to Appoint Its Candidate as PCB Chairman Suffers Major Setback

The highly anticipated sermon, to be delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed, will take place at the Nimra Mosque in Arafah on the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, 1444 AH. The sermon will be broadcasted at 2:30 PM PST.

Muslims from around the have gathered in Arafah on this sacred day to pray and seek closeness to Allah, regardless of their cultural or linguistic differences.

The announcement revealed that the General Presidency will transmit the translated sermon through Manarat Al-Haramain, a digital platform specifically developed to provide electronic services to the public.

Among the twenty languages included in the live translation are:

English Français 中文 Urdu Persian Melayu Türkçe Hausa Русский বাংলা Kiswahili Español Português አማርኛ Deutsch Svenska Italiano മലയാളം Bosanski Filipino

ALSO READ ICC Announces Official World Cup 2023 Schedule

The inclusion of Urdu, one of the most widely spoken languages among Muslims globally, highlights the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring that a significant number of Muslims can benefit from the spiritual wisdom and guidance provided in the Arafah sermon.

By making the sermon accessible in multiple languages, the General Presidency aims to promote intercultural understanding, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, and offer an opportunity for Muslims across the world to connect on this sacred occasion.

The broadcast in various languages will enable a greater number of people to comprehend the message delivered during this significant event, fostering a sense of unity among Muslims from diverse backgrounds.