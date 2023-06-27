How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Nepal SAFF Championship: Live Stream and Timings

Pakistan will face Nepal in its third and final match of the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru, India. Both teams will be playing for pride as they have been knocked out of the tournament with zero points from two matches each.

The Men in Green have had a horrid time in India as they lost their opening match against their arch-rivals by 4-0 before suffering a defeat with the same scoreline against Kuwait in their next match.

ALSO READ Why Pakistan Football Desperately Needs a Reboot [Analysis]

Similarly, Nepal has also lost two consecutive matches against the same opponents, 3-1 against Kuwait and 2-0 against India.

Shaheens will be looking to close their tournament on a high and end their seven-game losing streak since their return to international football.

Pakistan Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Umar Hayat (RWB) Abdullah Shah (CB) Easah Suliman (CB) Abdullah Iqbal (CB) Mohammad Sufyan (LWB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Alamgir Ghazi (CM) Harun Hamid (CM) Otis Khan (ST) Waleed Khan (ST)

Check out the preview of SAFF Championship 2023:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/s-VIvDzcbeE

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s-VIvDzcbeE?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s-VIvDzcbeE?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s-VIvDzcbeE





Match Timings

Pakistan will go head-to-head against Nepal at the Sree Kantareeva Stadium in Bengaluru in their third match of the tournament. The match will commence at 3:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

ALSO READ Pakistani Ambassador Visits FC Zurich in Switzerland

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Nepal 27 June 2023 3:00 PM Sree Kantareeva Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs Nepal live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans on several platforms including TV and Live stream.

The Nepal vs Pakistan live stream will be available on ARY ZAP (iOS, Android, and Web), while the match will also be telecasted live on TV on Geo Super and A-Sports in Pakistan.

Here are the live stream links for Pakistan Vs Nepal: