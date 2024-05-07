Pakistan Salvage A Draw Against Japan To Solidify Their Place In The Azlan Shah Cup Final

Pakistan hockey team managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Japan in their third match of the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament to solidify their chances of qualifying for the final.

Pakistan, coming off two consecutive victories against Malaysia and Korea in their opening matches, aimed to maintain their winning streak however, Japan proved to be a tough opponent.

The first half remained goalless as both sides defended resolutely and created few clear-cut opportunities.

It was in the third quarter of the match that the intensity heightened, with Japan breaking the deadlock through a well-executed goal in the 33rd minute by Nagayoshi Ken, putting Pakistan on the back foot.

Despite the setback, Pakistan continued to press forward, eager to salvage a result. As the match approached its final moments, the Pakistani team’s perseverance paid off when Rana Waheed found the back of the net with a clinical finish, equalizing the scoreline in the 59th minute.

Rana Waheed emerged as the hero of the hour, showcasing his skill and composure under pressure. The draw keeps Pakistan’s unbeaten run intact in the tournament, highlighting their determination to qualify for the final under their Dutch head coach Roelant Oltmans.

With this result, Pakistan remains at the top with 7 points after three matches with their last two matches against Canada and Olympics-bound New Zealand.

The top two teams out of six will qualify directly for the final of the tournament while the third and fourth-placed teams will battle for the 3rd position in the tournament.

The Shaheens will now take on Canada tomorrow and will face the Kiwis on May 10 with a glorious chance to finish in the top two places of the group.