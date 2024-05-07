Sindh Police to Receive Training from New York Police

A delegation from the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society (PALES) of the New York Police Department (NYPD) recently met with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss collaboration opportunities aimed at enhancing policing systems in Sindh.

The 22-member delegation, led by Rohail Khalid, comprised officers from various departments within the NYPD, including Integrity Control, Traffic Enforcement, Intelligence, and Training Bureau, among others. During the meeting, the PALES team extended an offer to train Sindh police personnel in areas such as street crime management, intelligence gathering, traffic management, and vigilance.

ALSO READ Matric Students in Sindh Seen Using Phones Amid Power Outages and Delayed Exams

Accompanied by Home Secretary Iqbal Memon and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah highlighted the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism and street crime in Karachi. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by police personnel and emphasized the government’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve crime prevention and control measures.

The delegation members echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments and stressed the importance of adopting strategic approaches to deter criminal activities. They proposed the implementation of surveillance measures to create a deterrent effect and emphasized the role of technology in modern policing.

Expressing appreciation for the offer, Chief Minister Shah instructed the Inspector General of Police to assess the proposal and develop a plan for sending Sindh police officers to New York for training. Later, the delegation met with IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, where they discussed the utilization of modern policing strategies and technologies.

IG Memon highlighted the Sindh Police’s initiatives in leveraging geo-fencing and tracking systems to combat crime effectively. The visiting delegation lauded these efforts and expressed optimism about potential collaborations between the Sindh Police and the NYPD in addressing common challenges such as street crime, drug trafficking, and auto theft.

As a symbol of cooperation, officers from the NYPD presented IG Sindh with badges and souvenirs. Looking ahead, both parties agreed to designate focal points for facilitating collaborative efforts and exploring opportunities for joint training and capacity-building initiatives.