Plastic Bags May be Banned in Karachi Soon

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has hinted at the possibility of enforcing a comprehensive ban on all forms of plastic bags.

He stressed the importance of enacting stringent laws to ban the use of plastic bags, citing their detrimental impact on the environment. The mayor expressed his views during a meeting with Environment Secretary Nabila Umer and Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Chief Naeem Mughal.

They extensively discussed the detrimental effects of plastic bags on urban infrastructure. He highlighted that civil authorities annually allocate millions of rupees to clear plastic bags from stormwater drains, manholes, and gutters.

“It has been decided to enact legislation at the provincial level to ban the use and sale of all types of plastic bags within the limits of Karachi,” the mayor said.

He further stated that the government is contemplating implementing the ban in Karachi, considering its beneficial outcomes observed in Islamabad and other cities.

ALSO READ Passport Office in Garden Town Lahore is Not Open 24/7 Despite Orders

The mayor emphasized the importance of informing citizens, particularly the business community, about the beneficial outcomes of the ban. This would enable all stakeholders to collaborate effectively in advancing this initiative.