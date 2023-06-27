Is Crown Prince Dubai Hiring People Through His Facebook Account?

A new case of online scam has emerged, involving an impostor on Facebook who claims to be a prince from Dubai. This deceitful scheme intends to trick people by offering attractive job opportunities that turn out to be false.

As reported by Africa Check, an African fact-checking agency, a Facebook post caught the attention of hundreds of people on 2 June 2023. It claimed to have job openings in Dubai for 12 doctors and 20 nurses from different countries. Interested individuals were encouraged to send private messages to get more information about these supposed jobs.

The post included flag emojis representing countries like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, and Brazil. These emojis were used to make the offer seem appealing to people from various nationalities.

The fake Facebook account goes by the name Sheikh Hamdan Muhammed. However, it’s important to note that the real name of Crown Prince Dubai is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The fake Facebook post received over 300 likes, and some people even commented, showing interest in the job offers. However, it is necessary to be cautious and skeptical when dealing with such offers.

The Facebook account claiming to be Sheikh Hamdan is undoubtedly fake and should not be trusted. The real Facebook account of Crown Prince Dubai has a different name—Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum—and is verified with a blue badge.

While the genuine account has nearly 3 million followers and regularly updates followers about the prince’s activities, the fake account has a very small following of around 6,400. Also, the real account does not post any job vacancies.

Via Africa Check