UAE’s Top Five Summer Sales Offer Up to 90% Discounts

The UAE has become a year-round shopping haven, no longer limited to just the winter season. Residents and visitors eagerly anticipate the summer sales to enjoy significant discounts on branded products.

These discount campaigns offer up to 90% savings on a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, apparel, beauty products, and more. Many major shopping malls host these campaigns featuring local and international brands.

ALSO READ Minister Calls Out CDA Chairman Over Margalla Hills Road Tweet

Special fairs are organized at exhibition centers to make the summer shopping experience even more exciting. These fairs provide shoppers with cool deals and cover a diverse range of products.

Special Fair for Cool Deals in Sharjah

Expo Centre Sharjah is hosting a 10-day fair that offers an array of Eid essentials, catering to the needs of residents and expatriates during the summer holidays.

The fair showcases various products, including perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, and electronics from renowned brands. Shoppers can expect discounts of up to 70-80%, and the fair operates from 11 AM to 11 PM with an entry fee of AED 5 (children below 12 enter for free).

Abu Dhabi’s Summer Shopping Campaign

Abu Dhabi Retail, a department of the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, is organizing a summer shopping campaign spanning from 23 June to 10 September.

This campaign has more than 3,500 retailers across 25 malls, including popular destinations like Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, and Reem Mall. Shoppers can look forward to 24-hour super sales, special Eid Al Adha discounts from 29 June to 2 July, and back-to-school offers from 7 August to 10 September.

Dubai Summer Surprises Sale

Dubai Summer Surprises is launching a major 12-hour sale on 29 June across Majid Al Futtaim Malls. Over 100 brands will participate, offering discounts of up to 90% on thousands of products.

Shoppers can seize the opportunity to explore Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, and City Center Al Shindagha.

ALSO READ Christian Families Reunite After 75 Years via Kartarpur Corridor

Sharjah Summer Promotion

The upcoming Sharjah Summer Promotion 2023, starting on 1 July, will extend throughout various parts of the emirate. Officials from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have discussed the prizes, discount rates, and entertainment activities for this year’s edition, emphasizing the crucial roles of government agencies and shopping centers in supporting this significant summer event.

Amazon Prime Day Event

Amazon’s Prime Day event, returning on 11 and 12 July, will offer exclusive deals for Prime members in the UAE. Lasting for 48 hours, the event will feature massive savings across over 30 product categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, grocery, and more.

Prime members can also benefit from shopping on Amazon US and UK via Amazon.ae with free international shipping, without any minimum purchase requirement, during the sale event. Shoppers can expect savings of up to 69% during the 48-hour sale period.