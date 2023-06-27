Khurram Shahzad Khan Appointed President & CEO of Habib Metropolitan Bank

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Tuesday announced that it has appointed Khurram Shahzad Khan as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank said that Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO has been offered a senior position at HBZ Group and has, therefore, tendered his resignation and will be relocating internationally.

The notice further said that Khan has been appointed, in place of Nathani as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank subject to FPT clearance by the State Bank of Pakistan. He will assume the charge upon receipt of Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance from SBP.

Khurram Shahzad Khan is a seasoned banker having over 30 years of banking experience and is the Group Executive of Corporate & Transaction Banking at Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited since